Water pressure problems and boil notices for those already without power in Central Texas

Shoppers crowd a display of bottled water at a United Supermarkets location not long after the city announced it had 2-3 hours of water left at normal consumption, due to loss of electric power caused by the winter storm in Abilene, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. Picture taken February 15, 2021. Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News/USA Today Network via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Some of the millions of people in Texas facing another day without heat or power following a historic storm are being warned that they may need to boil their drinking water.

Many water treatment plants have lost power, and utilities across Central Texas are telling customers to boil their water reported NewsNation affiliate KXAN. Texas counties under a boil water notice include Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell and Lee.

The City of Houston issued a notice that individuals without power that cannot boil water are advised to use bottled water.

The City of Houston is under a boil water 💧 notice. Do no drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes. Let it cool before using. More information: https://t.co/r4c3zdaZgg pic.twitter.com/1pKjVSZhjr — Houston Public Works (@HouPublicWorks) February 17, 2021

Grocery stores and supermarkets in Texas have imposed item limits on customers to ensure that everyone has access to the food and water they need. Some have had to wait in long lines to access supplies.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top government executive in Harris County, Texas, on Wednesday said the ongoing storms were straining not only the local electric grid but triggering a cascade of effects, including lost water pressure, carbon monoxide poisoning and halted COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Abilene, Texas shoppers crowded grocery stores Monday to stock up on water after the city announced it had 2-3 hours of water left at normal consumption, due to loss of electric power caused by the winter storm. Many Abilene residents awoke with no power or water Wednesday morning.

A family in Abilene had to watch their house burn Monday night as firefighters were only able to draw water from one hydrant because all three city water treatment plants were offline due to cold weather power outages.

Residents of Cedar Crest Drive walk past their burning house as firefighters, who were only able to draw water from one hydrant because all three city water treatment plants were offline due to cold weather power outages, try to contain the fire in Abilene, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. The house could not be saved due to the low water pressure. Picture taken February 15, 2021. Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News/USA Today Network via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

The National Weather Service said snowfall and ice accumulation would likely end around midday on Wednesday in North Texas, offering some reprieve, although it kept a winter storm warning in effect for the region through 8 p.m.

Reuters and NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.