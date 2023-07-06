Why are squirrels ‘splooting’ on hot days?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some squirrels were spotted “splooting” in Texas during last week’s heat wave.

Video posted to social media from Austin, Texas, on June 30 shows three squirrels “splooting” in a tree as the National Weather Service had issued excessive heat warnings.

What is splooting?

“Splooting” is when an animal spreads out its limbs and presses its stomach on cool surfaces to lower its body temperature, according to NYC Parks.

“Splooting is a great stretch for the animals’ hips,” according to the Gilbertsville Veterinary Hospital.

“If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don’t worry; it’s just fine,” NYC Parks said in an August 2022 tweet.