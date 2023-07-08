Woman, 19, accused of dumping newborn in hospital trash

ARTESIA, N.M. (NewsNation) — A 19-year-old New Mexico woman is accused of dumping the body of her newborn son in a hospital bathroom.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in May after allegedly delivering the child in the restroom of Artesia General Hospital in New Mexico, according to The New York Post.

Trevizo allegedly denied her pregnancy on numerous occasions and blamed her weight on birth control pills, the Post reports. But some of her classmates told The Daily Mail that she confided in some of her friends that she was indeed pregnant.

According to the Post, hospital staff initially thought Trevizo had tried to harm herself in the restroom until the newborn’s body was discovered in a bag at the bottom of a trash can.

KOAT-TV News in New Mexico reports Trevizo was released on a $100,000 bond.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.