Woman searches for pet African serval on the loose in Arizona

(NewsNation) — An Arizona community is searching for an exotic cat to reunite with its owner after it went missing.

While some residents have speculated it’s a bobcat, an Arizona family confirmed it’s an African serval, KTVK reported.

Crystal Barroga, the cat’s owner, is visiting her family in Arizona, and the animal escaped last week in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood.

Barroga said her 3-year-old pet, named Bagheera, isn’t used to the environment, so she escaped from a window last week.

Bagheera has been spotted a few times, and one neighbor even captured her on video, which shows the cat going toward the door and smelling around it before leaving.

Under the Arizona code for Game and Fish, alligators, crocodiles, bears, large primates, and big cats are a few animals illegal to own without a proper license or permit. However, officials say they checked out Barroga’s case and said Bagheera is legal to have as a pet.

Barroga said her cat is vaccinated, chipped and declawed. She’s asking neighbors to help her reunite with her beloved cat so they can go home together.