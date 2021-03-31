PHOENIX, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — Dramatic video released by the Phoenix Police Department shows officers pulling a driver from a flaming SUV before administering CPR to resuscitate him after they couldn’t find a pulse.

The bodycam video dated March 25 shows an officer responding to the scene of a crash and rushing to a nearby home to ask for a blunt object. Returning with a fire extinguisher, the officer then smashes the vehicle’s window and extracts the driver.

Finding the driver to be unresponsive, one responding officer applies CPR.

“I got no heartbeat,” he says. “I’m doing chest compressions. You got this buddy. Come back.”

The officers were later named as Rudy Castillo and Joel Kaminsky.

“In situations where we don’t have time to hesitate, our training kicks in, and that could mean the difference between life and death,” the Phoenix Police Department said on Twitter Sunday.

The department said the driver is recovering in the hospital.