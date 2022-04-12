NewsNation
The world’s top-ranked player captured his first major championship with a three-stroke victory at the Masters.
The Chinese Consulate in New York paid $300,000 to New Jersey-based firm Vippi Media to recruit the influencers. The posts were not properly labeled as ads in the way that …
As the latest Olympic Games conclude, the most decorated American Winter Olympic athlete in history is sharing the story of his journey from gold at the games to businessman.
A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed.
Nearly 4 1/2 years after Pulisic buried his head in his hands to hide tears of failure, the U.S. rebounded to qualify for this year’s World Cup.
New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers — including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — from the city’s vaccine mandate Thursday, …
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation naming the runner-up in the NCAA women's swimming tournament the winner after she was bested by a transgender swimmer.