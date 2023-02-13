100,000 logged into betting apps at Super Bowl stadium

(NewsNation) — For the first time in history, the Super Bowl was held in a state that allows legal sports betting, and the demand did not disappoint.

Around 100,000 people logged into sports betting apps from State Farm Stadium, where the game was played, according to the company that handles the geolocation of mobile bettors.

In order to comply with state laws, the sports betting apps must recognize that the user is in a place that allows their app. GeoComply works with popular apps like DraftKings and FanDuel to locate players.

John Pappas, senior vice president for government and public affairs at GeoComply, told NewsNation the boon goes to the states that allow mobile bets.

“In our view, the winners are the states who’ve legalized internet sports betting,” Pappas said on “Morning In America.“

The betting public might argue they are also winners since 54% of the money wagered on the moneyline was on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles, which came to fruition, 38-35. The game also sailed past the over/under total of 51.5 points, and 62% of the money was on the over, according to Action Network.

Before kickoff, analysts projected a total of $16 billion to be wagered on the game nationwide.

The interest in betting on-site will likely not go down in 2024. Super Bowl LVIII will be at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

“Vegas is going to be a destination for hundreds of thousands of sports fans,” Pappas said.