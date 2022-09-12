12 teams ‘sweet spot’ for postseason: CFP director

(NewsNation) — After a wild weekend of upsets in college football that could have major implications for end-of-season rankings, the executive director of the College Football Playoff says the committee has hit the sweet spot in its planned expansion from four to 12 teams.

Bill Hancock joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Monday to recap the weekend that saw Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska all lose to non-conference opponents. The upsets put the spotlight on the playoff expansion and how much it might benefit or hurt major teams that suffer one or two losses on the season.

While Hancock said the focus remains on the regular season for now, one thing is certain about the postseason expansion: “12 hits the sweet spot” between rewarding conference champions and letting more teams compete for the national title.