6 Haitian men involved with Special Olympics go missing

(NewsNation) —Six men affiliated with the Haitian delegation for the Special Olympics have gone missing four days into the games, which run until June 12, according to a sheriff’s department.

The men, one of whom was a soccer player with an intellectual disability, checked out of their Orlando hotel and returned their keys, but left behind their luggage before disappearing.

Foul play is not suspected in their disappearance, according to the Osceola Sherriff’s Department. They believe it is an isolated event.



The six men affiliated with the Haitian Special Olympics who went missing from the games in Orlando.

“The six Haitians may be in South Florida or in New York joining their family members,” said Haitian reporter James Pierre. “They may be disappeared or not joining the team due to the current situation of Haiti, where gang members are ruling, and the insecurities Haiti is facing right now.”

The men, ranging in age from 18 to 32, were involved with a soccer team. They were last seen Monday near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where some of the competitions are being held, the sheriff’s office said.

All six of the men are adults, and just one is a Special Olympics athlete, according to the Special Olympics.