97-year-old Iowa man to participate in 500-mile race

(NewsNation) — At 97 years old, Clarence Boesenberg bikes daily; he’s clocked more than 110,000 miles.

After a year off, his next challenge is RAGBRAI, an eight-day festival of bicycles. However, Boesenberg will only participate in three days of the 500-mile race.

“There’s 10 to 20,000 bikes, ride across the state every year,” Boesenberg said. “We just have a great time. We stop in all the little towns on the way and camp overnight. So, it’s just a great thing.”

Boesenberg said he became interested in biking when he started to have issues with his knees.

“I found that the bike — it didn’t bother my knees,” he said.

Boesenberg’s advice to the youth is to “say active,” as he credits biking for his longevity.