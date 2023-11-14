Police make arrest in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 his club said. The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)

(NewsNation) — South Yorkshire police made an arrest Tuesday in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

Police said in a news release that they arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. The man, who police did not identify, remains in police custody at this time.

Johnson died during a game between his team, the Nottingham Panthers, and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. A disturbing video of the incident shows Johnson skating when a Sheffield Steelers player comes from the opposite direction and extends his left skate all the way up in the air, slashing Johnson, who immediately drops to the ice.

The Minnesota native later died at a hospital.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a statement. “We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

Horsfall said Johnson’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from local residents in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.

In a statement posted online, the Panthers, calling what happened a “freak accident,” said Johnson “was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.”

“The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him,” the Panthers said.

An obituary posted of Johnson described him as someone who loved the outdoors and the “simple things in life.” Along with hockey, the obituary said, Johnson also enjoyed yard work, fishing, golfing with his friends, projects around the house, reading, following the stock market and listening to his favorite music.

“Adam especially enjoyed his quiet coffee time with his fiancée Ryan, dreaming about their future, and taking in the mornings together,” the obituary said. “Adam loved to live a slower life and took pleasure in the small, everyday things.”

Following Johnson’s death, the English Ice Hockey Association made a “strong recommendation” that players at all levels use an approved neck guard while playing. These neck guards are set to become mandatory in 2024.

NewsNation’s Caitlyn Shelton and The Associated Press contributed to this story.