(NewsNation) — A civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders will reveal that the team and NFL “colluded” to create an “aura of an independent investigation that did not actually occur,” Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said on “Morning in America.”

On Thursday, Racine filed the civil complaint against the Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. He said at a press conference that the team and league tried to deceive Washington residents about an investigation into the organization’s workplace culture.

Complaints about the team’s treatment of female employees first came to light in 2020. Snyder commissioned an investigation into the team’s work environment. That investigation was taken over by the NFL, and the league fined the Commanders $10 million. However, the league did not release any details about the findings from the investigation.

The team and league violated Washington consumers’ rights based on what they knew about the organization’s workplace misconduct, Racine said, also alleging Snyder lied about his knowledge of the situation.

“What the NFL, the Commanders have told you isn’t the truth,” Racine said. “Well, the truth is going to come out by virtue of this lawsuit.”

Under the Consumer Protection Act, Racine said, merchants cannot lie to consumers who purchase their goods and services.

“What we want to understand is, what did they actually find? And did they tell us the truth about what they found?” Racine said.

A statement by the Washington Commanders says the lawsuit repeats “a lot of innuendo, half-truths and lies.”

“We welcome this opportunity to defend the organization for the very first time in a court of law,” the Commanders said.

The NFL also released a statement saying it “rejects the legally unsound and factually baseless allegations” and that they will “vigorously defend against those claims.”

Speaking Friday, Racine said his office doesn’t bring lawsuits unless they have the facts and the evidence.

“The evidence will show that the Washington Commanders maintained a hostile work environment, directed specifically at women employees,” Racine said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.