An inside look at PBR: Unleash the Beast tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tate Pollmeier competes during the PBR Unleash The Beast event at Madison Square Garden on January 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (NewsNation) — PBR’s “Unleash The Beast” tours are invading cities across the nation. The Windy City’s Allstate Arena is the latest stop during the tour’s seventh installment of the 2023 season.

For two nights only, PBR brings a lot of action to the rodeo floor with 35 of the best bull riders in the world, including the 15th-ranked rider, Keyshawn Whitehorse, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast.

It’s one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness as riders must stay on an 1,800-pound bull for eight minutes. Eventgoers will watch on as riders vie for early points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR World Champion.

Meanwhile, the bulls are often times more popular than the riders as they sell more merchandise than the riders.