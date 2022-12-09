Army-Navy game: Radio voices preview 123rd meeting

(NewsNation) — Army and Navy are not football powerhouses, but something special happens when they line up against each other.

The 123rd meeting between the two service academies is set for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. The two sportscasters who will be calling the game for each side’s radio audience say it’s hard not to be romantic about the contest.

“It’s college football in its purest form,” said Pete Medhurst, Navy’s play-by-play voice. The armed forces run deep within his family: His brother-in-law is in the Air Force, his cousin kicked for Army, and his father-in-law was in the Navy.

Rich DeMarco, Army’s play-by-play voice, looks back fondly on the meeting in 2016 when the Black Knights snapped Navy’s 14-game winning streak.

“It was almost a sigh of relief as much as a celebration,” DeMarco said.

Oddsmakers expect a close game Saturday. Navy is a 3-point favorite.

Not surprisingly, Medhurst and DeMarco are each more optimistic than Las Vegas. Medhurst predicts a 4-point Midshipmen win, and DeMarco forecasts a 3-point Army upset.