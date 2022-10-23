Astros, Phillies one win away from World Series

Sports

Posted: | Updated:
  • Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (9) congratulates Chas McCormick (20) after McCormick hit a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Houston catcher Christian Vazquez (9) reacts at home plate as Chas McCormick rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning to of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier reacts as he walks off the field after striking out New York Yankees Josh Donaldson to end the second inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Houston catcher Christian Vazquez (9) reacts at home plate as Chas McCormick rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning to of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • New York Yankees Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, center, leaves the game as he is relieved by manager Aaron Boone, left, during the sixth inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after loading the bases against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter (24) reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) delivers against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • New York Yankees' Jose Trevino reacts after flying out with two men on base during the eighth inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Houston Astros Alex Bregman (2) and Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate after the Astros beat the New York Yankees in Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (9) and relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) celebrate after the Astros beat the New York Yankees 5-0 in Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) reacts after striking out the New York Yankees to end Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. The Astros won 5-0. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30), third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) celebrate after the Astros defeated the New York Yankees 5-0 in Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader drops a fly ball hit by Houston Astros Christian Vasquez as he avoids right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the second inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Houston Astros Chas McCormick (20) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres catches a foul ball during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jean Segura #2 and Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their 10-6 win against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Bryson Stott #5 and Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their 10-6 win against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres strikes out during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres reacts after his two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Rhys Hoskins #17 and Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate a two-run home run by Hoskins during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after his solo home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Brandon Drury #17 of the San Diego Padres reacts after scoring a run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Major League Baseball (MLB) post-season is well underway with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies just one win away from clinching their spots in the 2022 World Series.

The Astros beat the New York Yankees 5-0 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series (ALCS) lead.

The Yankees will host the Astros on Sunday in Game 4 of the ALCS.

New York is 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games. The Yankees have hit 254 total home runs to lead the AL.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

Only one of 39 teams has recovered from a 3-0 postseason series deficit to win, the Boston Red Socks against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Thirty teams completed sweeps.

In the National League, the Phillies will square off against the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 3-1 and are also just one win away from clinching a spot in this season’s World Series.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games. The Phillies have a 54-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games. The Padres are 70-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams that win the ALCS and NLCS will face each other in a best-out-of-seven games series to determine which team will be the 2022 World Series Champions. The winner of the series will also be awarded the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022