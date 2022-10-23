Astros, Phillies one win away from World Series

(NewsNation) — The Major League Baseball (MLB) post-season is well underway with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies just one win away from clinching their spots in the 2022 World Series.

The Astros beat the New York Yankees 5-0 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series (ALCS) lead.

The Yankees will host the Astros on Sunday in Game 4 of the ALCS.

New York is 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games. The Yankees have hit 254 total home runs to lead the AL.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

Only one of 39 teams has recovered from a 3-0 postseason series deficit to win, the Boston Red Socks against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Thirty teams completed sweeps.

In the National League, the Phillies will square off against the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 3-1 and are also just one win away from clinching a spot in this season’s World Series.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games. The Phillies have a 54-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games. The Padres are 70-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams that win the ALCS and NLCS will face each other in a best-out-of-seven games series to determine which team will be the 2022 World Series Champions. The winner of the series will also be awarded the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.