‘Incalculable’: Parents eager to watch goalkeeper daughter in World Cup

CINCINNATI (NewsNation) — It’s every parent’s dream: Watching your child achieve theirs.

It’s now a reality for Char and Paul Bledsoe of Cincinnati whose daughter, Aubrey Kingsbury, will be competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“She’s (Kingsbury) been working so hard just to get on the team,” said Paul Bledsoe. “And to be a part of the World Cup and to see that pay off? It’s just incalculable.”

Kingsbury, a goalkeeper for Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League, will join Team USA in taking on Vietnam on Friday night at New Zealand’s Eden Park — a venue with a capacity larger than that of Yankee Stadium.

Kingsbury’s parents said they plan on watching the first couple of matches at home with friends and family in Cincinnati before traveling to Australia and New Zealand.

Before Kingsbury left, her mother gave her some simple but sage-like advice.

“Just enjoy the moment. Look around. Have a great time,” Char Bledsoe said.

Char and Paul also had a message for the goalkeeper.

“We love you and we’re really proud of you,” they said.