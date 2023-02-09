Average fan spends about $9K on Super Bowl trip

(NewsNation) — With just three days until Super Bowl LVII kicks off at Arizona and State Farm Stadium, fans in green and red are already swarming the hotels, convention center and downtown Glendale scene, and the 63,000-capacity stadium is expected to be sold out.

Many fans will shell out thousands of dollars just to get a chance to watch the game inside the dome, but just how much does it cost to actually attend the biggest sporting event of the year?

“I’d rather not kiss and tell,” said April Scott, who will attend Super Bowl LVII. “I’m not gonna be outside looking in, I’m gonna be on the inside looking out,” Scott said. “It was worth every penny!”

As of Thursday, a single ticket can be scored for as low as $3,164 before fees, according to Vivid Seats, which is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

According to WalletHub, $6,382 is the average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls. The lowest price of a Super Bowl LVII ticket on the resale market was $5,738 just after the conference championships — a 35% increase from 2022.

But, don’t forget fans who attend must factor in the cost of airfare, hotel, rental cars and food and drinks.

Hopper, a travel app, teamed up with Vivid Seat to break down the average cost for a fan to attend Super Bowl LVII. According to their analysis here’s a breakdown of the estimated cost of nearly $9,000 per person:

Game tickets: $5,911

Hotel (for three nights): $1,725

Food & drinks (for 4 days): $500

Airfare (round trip): $375

Car rental: $340

Grand total: $8,726

Kickoff is Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST.