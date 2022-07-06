Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s trying to get WNBA star home

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Wednesday with Cherelle Griner, the wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner.

According to the White House, the president called to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney Griner’s release as soon as possible.

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for four months and is currently on trial, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

In a release from the White House, the president offered his support to the family, saying Brittney Griner is “wrongfully detained … under intolerable circumstances.”

The conversation followed Brittney Griner’s personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player the White House received on Monday. In the letter, Griner acknowledged her fears that she would spend forever in detention.

“The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world,” the White House said in a statement. “He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.”

Biden committed to making sure they receive “all possible assistance” while the administration pursues steps to win Brittney Griner’s release, the White House said.

Griner’s trial is scheduled to resume Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.