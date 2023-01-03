Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU

(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week.

Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

According to doctors, it’s possible that cardiac arrest in the 24-year-old player was caused by commotio cordis, which is when a sudden impact to the chest changes the heart rhythm. It’s also possible a traumatic brain injury could have caused cardiac arrest.

Fans have shown support for the player and team, donating millions to a GoFundMe for Hamlin’s “Chasing M” charity which hopes to provide toys for children in his hometown.

On Twitter, the Bills thanked people for their support and reported Hamlin is still in intensive care.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,” the team tweeted.

In a statement, the NFL announced the Bills-Bengals game would not be resuming this week, and while it’s possible the game will resume at a later time, no date has been set. The Bills will be continuing the rest of the regular season as scheduled.