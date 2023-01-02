Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, taken to hospital; game suspended

(NewsNation) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and appeared to be getting CPR before being taken off in an ambulance during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Monday night matchup between the Bills and Bengals was suspended following the serious injury to Hamlin.

Hamlin reportedly had a pulse, but he was not breathing on his own. Medical personnel administered CPR. Both teams left the field, and the game was suspended. Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center emergency room; his mother reportedly rode in the ambulance with him.

A source told NewsNation that Hamlin was in critical condition.

On late Monday night, the NFL released a statement on Hamlin. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills,” it said. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.