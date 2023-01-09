‘Black Monday’ in NFL sees two head coaches fired

(NewsNation) — The NFL season came to an end for 18 teams Sunday, and two head coaches were fired the day after in what is traditionally known as “Black Monday.”

The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith after just one year, while the Arizona Cardinals parted ways with Kliff Kingsbury who had been with the team for four seasons. Three other teams fired their coaches in the middle of the season — Denver, Indianapolis and Carolina.

Andrew Brandt, executive director of the Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law, joined “Rush Hour” Monday to discuss the firings and other headlines from around the league.

