Family: Bronny James’ cardiac arrest due to congenital defect

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A congenital heart defect caused the cardiac arrest that Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, suffered last month, according to the family.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the family said in a statement Friday.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., a freshman basketball player at the University of Southern California, was practicing when the medical emergency happened. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The family said in the statement that James was diagnosed with the heart condition — which “can and will be treated” — after a comprehensive evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The McDonald’s All-American committed to USC back in May after a successful run at Los Angeles’ elite Sierra Canyon School, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reported. The 18-year-old was one of the top point guard prospects in the country “due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense,” per KTLA.

Bronny James has been expected to someday play in the NBA, where his dad hopes to play alongside him, KTLA reported.

NewsNation affiliate WJW-TV and KTLA-TV contributed to this report.