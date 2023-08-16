Brooklyn Cyclones to give away George Costanza bobbleheads

Get ready for the Sein-ebration of a lifetime: the Brooklyn Cyclones will be holding its annual Seinfeld Night on Aug. 19. (Credit: Minor League Baseball)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Get ready for the Sein-ebration of a lifetime: the Brooklyn Cyclones will be holding its annual Seinfeld Night on Aug. 19.

The team will be giving away George Costanza bobbleheads to the first 2,500 fans who show up to the event. John O’Hurley, the actor who played J. Peterman, will also be in attendance to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

NewsNation sister station PIX11 is proud to partner on ‘Seinfeld Night’ with the Brooklyn Cyclones. For your chance to win two tickets to the Aug. 19 game, enter the contest above. A winner will be called on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

A Seinfeld-themed buffet will be offered at the Del Boca Brooklyn Rooftop. There will be games based on “Seinfeld,” like the Elaine Dancing Contest.

The Cyclones will play the Hudson Valley Renegades. Gear worn during the game will be auctioned off for charity.

Catch ‘Seinfeld’ weeknights on PIX11 at 11 and 11:30 p.m.