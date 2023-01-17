Brothers set record rowing across Atlantic

(NewsNation) — Two sets of twin brothers became the first all-brother team to row across the Atlantic, and they did it despite having little experience with the sport.

The Friend brothers made the 3,000 mile journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in 32 days, raising $100,000 for charity. Twenty-six-year-old twins Jack and Hamish and 24-year-old Arthur and Euan signed up for the trip on a whim.

“We’d never rowed before, or rowed very little before we signed up for the challenge,” Jack Friend said.

The brothers wanted to do something to test themselves as a team.

“We’re two sets of twins, we’re really close in age, really close as as brothers, so we wanted to do something kind of epic,” Jack Friend said.

It was a grueling journey, and it took a toll on the brothers.

“I think all of us lost a lot of weight. I lost 12 kilos, which which is what 12 bags of flour, and which is a lot of weight,” Hamish Friend said.

Twelve kilos is the equivalent of 26 pounds. The brothers documented their challenge on their website.

