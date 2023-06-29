Bubba Wallace excited to bring NASCAR to new fans in Chicago

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — NASCAR will make history when it holds the first street race in its 75-year history this weekend in Chicago.

The auto racing company looks to leave its mark on the Windy City, much like NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan once did with the Chicago Bulls.

But for Bubba Wallace, who drives for Jordan’s Team 23XI, this weekend is about more than just impressing his iconic boss.

“To be here in Chicago, where I know the 23 has massive significance, it’s just cool to be carrying the number and the colors and everything else about it,” Wallace said. “For us, the 23 team in particular, it’s a very hyped-up event. The biggest hyped-up event in a really long time. So, for us to just go out and perform and put on a good show I think does well for NASCAR, does well for the team, does well for the fans.”

While most people, even elite athletes, are awed by “His Airness,” to Wallace, Jordan is just another one of the guys.

“He’s so down to earth and fun to talk to. He’s also always just giving you jabs, right? And checking your confidence and making sure it’s in check, and that’s super important,” Wallace said.

Wallace, who is NASCAR’s only top-level Black driver, said it’s also a chance to bring his sport directly to the communities he wants to see represented in the stands at raceways across the country.

“This gives them a chance to come out and just enjoy their time. Get some experience of what NASCAR’s about.”

While Wallace is excited about bringing the sport to new people, he knows not all NASCAR fans are as enthusiastic as he is about reaching a broader audience.

“Unfortunately, you know a lot of the people don’t like the changes that we’re doing as a sport to tap into different demographics and make this sport more welcoming and inclusive and that’s on them. I think for us we continue to march forward,” he said.

Wallace kicked off his street race weekend with a block party on Chicago’s Southside, hoping to inspire a new generation of NASCAR fans, and possibly, drivers.

“I think this is an incredible demographic to be a part of and to tap into,” Wallace said. “We want to change for the better and allow for all ages and races and disabilities and whatnot to be a part of our sport with no boundaries.”

And when it comes to the action on the track, currently sitting at 15th place, Wallace is right on the bubble for NASCAR’s 16-driver playoff. A win this weekend would effectively punch his ticket into NASCAR’s championship chase.

He told us that if he does manage to get the win on Sunday, it would be “massive.”