Chandler Jones accused of violating protection order, police say

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — Police have released new details surrounding the circumstances that led to former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones’ arrest.

NewsNation affiliate KLAS in Las Vegas reports that Jones is accused of violating a temporary protection order on Sept. 28, after visiting the home of a person who had filed the protection order.

The victim told police she could see Jones pull up into her driveway from her home camera system. She told police he then walked around the side of the home and grabbed items such as a recycle bin, pool net and dog toys before leaving her home.

According to multiple reports, Jones then proceeded to send the woman videos of himself burning the things he took while appearing to be naked.

Jones was placed under arrest for two counts of violation of the protection order and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

The Raiders cut Jones on Saturday, Sept. 30 shortly after he was released from the detention center.

Jones’ behavior, however, became concerning before his legal issues.

In September, Jones posted a video to social media wherein he accused Raiders coach Josh McDaniels of killing former Patriots player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

In the 25-minute Instagram video Jones also posted to X, he claims Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels “had my twin Aaron Hernandez killed at (an) industrial park, not in jail.”

Jones and Hernandez were on the New England Patriots while McDaniels served as offensive coordinator.

Hernandez was found guilty in the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. During that trial, Hernandez was accused of being involved in a 2012 double homicide. He was acquitted of those charges after a 2017 trial.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell days after being acquitted of the double homicide. His death was ruled a suicide.

Prior to that, Jones claimed he was forced into a mental health facility and “injected with an unknown substance by the Las Vegas Fire Department.”

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4 for the two counts of violating a temporary protection order for domestic violence.

He had not played in a regular season game for the Raiders in 2023.

NewsNation affiliate KLAS in Las Vegas contributed to this report.