Chandler Jones accuses coach of killing Aaron Hernandez in latest troubling post

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones once again took to social media to make bizarre claims, this time about former Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

In a 25-minute Instagram video that Jones also posted to X (formerly Twitter), Jones claims that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels “had my twin Aaron Hernandez killed at (an) industrial park, not in jail.”

Jones and Hernandez were on the New England Patriots, while McDaniels served as offensive coordinator.

Hernandez was found guilty in the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. During that trial, Hernandez was accused of being involved in a 2012 double homicide. He was acquitted of those charges after a 2017 trial.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell days after being acquitted of the double homicide. His death was ruled a suicide.

Jones’ unfounded accusation against McDaniels is the defensive end’s latest troubling incident on social media.

According to The New York Post, he claimed he was forced into a mental health facility and “injected with an unknown substance by the Las Vegas Fire Department.”

Jones also said in the video that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) does not exist and that NFL players were injected with fluoride.

ESPN reports that Jones was placed on the non-football illness list last week. He has not been with the team since Labor Day for what the Raiders have described as a “personal matter.”