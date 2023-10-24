Chiefs WR Justyn Ross charged with domestic battery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been charged in connection to his arrest on Monday, according to Johnson County.

New court documents released Tuesday show he’s being charged with domestic battery and criminal damage.

There are a few items to clarify now that more facts have surfaced since the last report:

Both charges are misdemeanors. The first report was that Ross was arrested and could face felony charges. The original police records also say his criminal damage amounted to over $1,000 and under $25,000. That has been adjusted to under $1,000 in criminal damage. Ross’ arraignment was previously set for 1:30 p.m. That was pushed back an hour to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

