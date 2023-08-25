College football starts Saturday with ticket prices on the rise

(NewsNation) — The first kick-off of the 2023 college football season is less than 24 hours away, and this year, ticket prices are on the rise.

For some teams, sales are anywhere between 20% and 50% higher than last year. In one case, it’s well over 1,000%.

Believe it or not, ticket prices at the University of Colorado have skyrocketed. The team can credit its new head coach, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, for the boost in sales.

Football fans can’t wait to see him on the sidelines,

But the Colorado Buffaloes aren’t the only ones who are bringing in the fans, tickets to college football games are the hottest thing this fall.

“It’s always exciting every year. I mean, there are so many teams that you look at, but Colorado has been the biggest thing that everybody’s talked about because Deion’s gone to Colorado,” iHeartRadio host The Greek said.

Greek said in any area of life, it’s someone’s personality, or persona, that brings the following — and Deion brings that to Colorado.

Coaches, conference changes and the NIL are reasons why ticket sales are also up for Alabama, Michigan and Florida State games.

“Florida State is supposed to have a very good team this year,” Greek said. “They’re playing Labor Day weekend against LSU. People love these.”

To kick off the 2023 season, Navy and Notre Dame will play in Dublin, Ireland, for the second annual Aer Lingus football classic.

“Well, we think it’s a unique opportunity for both schools that are participating in any year; and also, for their student-athletes and for their staff to come over and to experience Ireland, to experience Europe and play a game outside of the states,” Brendan Meehan, the director of Aer Lingus Football Classic, said.

Plus, Ireland will benefit from the revenue, Meehan said.

“The weather is looking good. We are hoping that the traveling fans have an unbelievable time,” Meehan said.

The Aer Lingus Football Classic is scheduled to be a five-game series, but with its success, organizers are hoping the U.S.’s college football season kicks off in the Emerald Isle indefinitely.