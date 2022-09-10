(NewsNation) — Sunday NFL football is set to return this weekend, at long last for millions of NFL fans who have been on pins and needles waiting for their beloved sport to return.

This season is expected to be one of the NFL’s most competitive ever, as veterans such as Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady, Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers and the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams all return as favorites to win the title. But, a not-so-small number of young, talented teams including the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are also confident in their chances.

“There’s so many younger teams that could actually pull this off,” said NewsNation sports contributor Eric Mitchell.

Mitchell’s full interview and preview of the NFL season can be viewed in the video above.