The CW lands NASCAR Xfinity Series rights through 2031

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Starting in 2025, The CW Network will become the new home for all NASCAR Xfinity Series races through 2031.

The CW, which is owned by NewsNation’s parent company, Nexstar, will broadcast 33 live NASCAR Xfinity Series races every year, along with practice and other qualifying events every weekend.

It will be the first time in the series history that all races will be available to watch on free, over-the-air broadcast television, according to a news release.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division, and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” The CW president Dennis Miller said. “Live sports are the most watched television content and with The CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans.”

NASCAR marked its 75th anniversary this year with plenty of reflection on the industry’s memorable moments, greatest drivers and fantastic finishes — including the first-ever street course race in Chicago.