Damar Hamlin awake and ‘neurologically intact’: Report

FILE – Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

(NewsNation) — Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is awake after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam,

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please.” Elam tweeted.

Hamlin, 24, was put in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the incident.

The Bills also tweeted a statement Thursday saying Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement.”

“Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.”

On Tuesday, the NFL said that the Bills-Bengals game would not resume this week. They have since said they are weighing all options regarding the game.

Since the incident, Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, initially established to support a toy drive in Hamlin’s community of McKees Rocks, Pa., has received over $7 million in donations.

