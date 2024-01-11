Deion Branch: Bill Belichick is the all-time greatest

(NewsNation) — Former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch said it “stings” to see coach Bill Belichick leave the organization after 24 seasons and 6 Super Bowl championships, calling him the “all-time greatest.”

“This is one of those days we thought we would never see,” Branch told NewsNation’s Nichole Berlie on Thursday.

Belichick has the most Super Bowl wins of any NFL coach but agreed to “part ways” with the Patriots following a disappointing season. The announcement came during a press conference Thursday.

Branch thinks Belichick will find another job before walking away for good. The legendary coach needs just 15 more wins to surpass Don Shula’s record in the regular season and playoffs.

“[Belichick] is the all-time greatest now, but he’s going to cement himself a little different once he goes out and accomplishes those things,” he said.

Branch, who won two championships with the Patriots and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX, said he’s sad to see Belichick go but thankful for the time they spent together.

“I’m super blessed and grateful for the opportunity to have played and have learned so much from Coach Belichick,” he said.

Branch now works as the director of player development and alumni relations at the University of Louisville and said his former coach is the main reason he’s still involved with the game.

