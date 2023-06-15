‘Dream big’: Uber driver Berry Henson makes debut at US Open

(NewsNation) — “Dream big. Dream as high as you want because … if I can achieve it, so can you guys,” Berry Henson said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.“

Hensen has dreamed of this moment for more than 20 years. He’s at the Los Angeles Country Club at the U.S. Open, competing against such well-known names as Phil Mickelson.

Henson, 43, has a second job as an Uber driver. He’s logged around 3,000 rides with Uber and has an impressive 4.99 rating.

When he’s not behind the wheel, he’s working hard on the driving range. He’s been a pro golfer for 20 years and has played in three events on the PGA tour. After a wrist injury in 2016, he began working for Uber.

The USGA accepted a record 10,187 entries. Of those at LACC, 20 had to start in 18-hole local qualifiers at 109 golf courses, and they were among 530 players who advanced to 36-hole qualifiers for the right to get to Beverly Hills.

Henson was one of the first players to tee off at LACC, starting his round at 6:45 a.m.

“People told me that I couldn’t do it. I think that put a fire in my belly to say, ‘you watch me. I’m gonna do this.'” Henson told Vargas. “I just kept working hard. I’ve had a great work ethic. I’ve had a great team around me that have kept me going and believed in me. And I’m a big proponent of never giving up and getting 1% better every day. That’s been my motto.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.