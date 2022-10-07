(NewsNation) — Sports television giant ESPN inked an exclusive deal with the sports betting site DraftKings this week, marking a deal that is the first of its kind for ESPN. While details of the deal are unknown, there is a feeling among experts that it could be a cash cow for both entities.

Sports business journalist Heather Mclean told NewsNation “Rush Hour” this is a sign ESPN is trying to capitalize on the high popularity of sports betting.

“The reason for ESPN to do it would be to get into this incredibly fast-growing, popular field of sports betting,” Mclean said. “It was in 2018 the Supreme Court overturned a law that had made sports betting illegal and since then, 29 states have legalized it. The growth in the business is astonishing; it’s a really popular product.”

