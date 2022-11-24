Expert gives sports betting tips for Thanksgiving game day

(NewsNation) — Thanksgiving is a big day for sports! With three NFL games on the schedule Thursday, sports betting is expected to be a part of the day’s festivities.

Allan Bell stopped by “Morning In America” to give some responsible gambling tips and predictions. You can watch Bell’s interview with NewsNation’s Mitch Carr in the video player above.



Bell was a founding creator of NFL coverage at 247Sports where he served as managing editor before joining the SportsLine team in 2019. You may have heard him talk sports on the radio in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and other cities.