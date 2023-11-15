Official F1 Las Vegas Hub opens along Strip offering fans exclusive merchandise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Formula One fans are one step closer to the big kick-off in Las Vegas as the official retail store opened days before the busy weekend.

Long-time fan Gavin Beck a visitor from Canada came to Las Vegas for his first race and said he ended up purchasing hundreds of dollars in various clothes and keepsakes at the store on Tuesday.

“It’s something for me, something for my wife, and friends back home,” he said.

The F1 Las Vegas Hub opened on Monday at The Venetian Las Vegas resort with exclusive merchandise for fans.

An inside look at the Las Vegas F1 Hub retail pop-up store at The Venetian on the Strip. (KLAS)

An inside look at the Las Vegas F1 Hub retail pop-up store at The Venetian on the Strip. (Credit: F1 Las Vegas Hub)

Las Vegas resident Marco told 8 News Now he attended the first F1 race in Las Vegas in the 1980s and added that it would be his son’s first race.

“I never thought I would see it back here. I’m very excited about it,” he expressed. “It’s the best thing that could happen to Vegas. People complain about the streets, they don’t realize how much money is coming to town. It is even better than the Super Bowl.”

F1 group CEO Stefano Domenicali previously stated that 40% of fans are women.

8 News Now caught up with Gretchen Stock a visitor from Ohio, who proved the point with flair and said she ended up spending about $1,400 at the store.

“I’m glad we came early; it seems like the good sizes are selling out quick,” she expressed. “We feel like this is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us, so if we don’t come back, we want to get everything we want now.”

Merchandise is available to both ticketed and non-ticketed fans at the store from Nov. 13 through Nov. 22, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.