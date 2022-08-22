Fight breaks out between fans at Steelers game

(NewsNation) — Mayhem broke out between a group of fans in the stands during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game this weekend.

In video of the incident, words lead to pushes, punches and early exits for all of the fans involved. Video of the incident has been seen 1.5 million times.

There is a code of conduct for fans who are at NFL games, but during Saturday’s game at TIAA Bank Field, there was no code among fans after a fight broke out that took social media by storm.

In 2008, the NFL released its rules for people watching the game. It reads in part: “The code of conduct is intended to address behavior that detracts from the gameday experience. any fan in violation of these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund and loss of ticket privileges for future games.

There is no word if that video from Saturday resulted in ejections or tickets being taken away.