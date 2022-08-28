Fights break out among fans at NFL preseason games

(NewsNation) — There’s feuding, but not just on the football field. Some fans and players alike have been fighting and brawling during preseason NFL games and practices.

Videos posted on social media show the recent uptick in violence: a fight breaking out at a Raiders-Patriots game in Las Vegas, a brawl at a Jaguars-Steelers game in Jacksonville and players throwing helmets at each other during a Rams and Bengals joint practice.

Experts say violence is on the rise across the U.S. as NFL stadiums see more conflict both on and off the field. Murray State Professor of Psychology Daniel Wann said while there is little public data available on fights at sporting events, the national uptick in violent crime seems to be making its way to NFL arenas.

“Civility is going down in our society. Empathy is going down in our society. Why would you expect anything different in the stands?” Wann said.

Videos of the fights have gone viral, sparking concerns among fans on social media about proper safety protocols at games.

The NFL has not issued a statement regarding any of the fights.