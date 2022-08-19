FILE -Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining Florida International, has died, the university said. Knox died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said early Thursday that police “do not suspect foul play.”(Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

(NewsNation) — Luke Knox, brother of the Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox and a college football player in his own right, has died, Florida International University said Thursday. The former University of Mississippi recruit, who had who had transferred to FIU in the offseason after four years at Ole Miss, was 22.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on Twitter. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

According to school officals, Knox was sent Wednesday evening to the hospital in Miami, where he was pronounced dead. The cause was not disclosed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play.

Dawson Knox, who has emerged as a key player in Buffalo, is entering his fourth season with the Bills, who are back-to-back AFC champions.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said Thursday before practice. “We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him.”

Dawson Knox was not on the field for the Bills’ Thursday practice.

Luke Knox, who was from Brentwood, Tennessee, primarily played special teams during his time at Ole Miss, and he had 11 tackles in his four seasons there. He switched to tight end in 2021, though he was listed as a linebacker on FIU’s roster this season.