Are football mouth guards turning into a fashion statement?

(NewsNation) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens stole the spotlight during a recent holiday weekend game, not just for his on-field performance but for his unconventional choice of accessories — two mouth guards, one green and one red, hanging from his face mask.

The 22-year-old receiver’s unique style marked a departure from the traditional use of mouth guards for dental protection, transforming them into a fashion statement. The Steelers’ official TikTok account captured the moment with the caption: “What’s better than one mouth guard? 2 mouth guards.”

This trend of turning protective equipment into a form of self-expression is gaining momentum across the NFL and college football, The Athletic reported. Players, especially those positioned farther from the ball, are using mouth guards as a canvas for personal style rather than their intended purpose of preventing dental injuries and concussions.

Examples abound, from cornerback Patrick Surtain coordinating his mouthpiece with his team’s jersey colors to Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns sporting a guard with fangs. And then there’s Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch, who knocked off an opponent’s helmet with a lime green mouthpiece sticking out of his own.

In a league known for strict regulations on equipment and dress codes, the mouth guard avant-garde is providing players with a unique avenue for self-expression.

“My little trademark,” said Branch about his distinctive choice, echoing the sentiment of many players embracing this unconventional trend.

The evolution of mouth guards, from simple do-it-yourself models to today’s vibrant and elaborate designs, has seen a significant shift. Companies such as Shock Doctor have played a pivotal role, introducing mouth guard graphics and designer touches that have become increasingly popular since around 2015.

While the NFL has not made mouth guards mandatory, players are embracing the trend, using colorful and creatively designed guards to showcase their personalities.

However, the trend is not without its challenges. Stray mouth guards can become a distraction and even lead to on-field altercations, as seen in a 2020 game where Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims was ejected for removing an opponent’s mouthpiece.