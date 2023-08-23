Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown faces arrest in Florida

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa, Florida, home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown faces yet another arrest in Florida over child support payments.

According to Miami-Dade County court documents first obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled that Brown, who also goes by “AB,” missed a $15,000 child support payment to his ex-girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson. The two share one child.

Documents noted Brown could avoid arrest if he completes the payment, plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.

According to Sports Illustrated, this is the second such case in four months that Brown has faced arrest for missing a child support payment. AB previously paid $30,000 plus fees after his arrest was ordered on April 14.