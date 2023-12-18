Former NBA player Eric Montross dies, family says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WXIN) — Eric Montross, an Indiana prep hoops star who played under legendary head coach Dean Smith at North Carolina before an eight-year NBA career, has died.

The University of North Carolina, citing Montross’ family, said he passed away Sunday while surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. He was 52 years old.

Montross was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023.

Montross was a McDonald’s All-American who played at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. The seven-footer led Lawrence North to a state basketball championship and committed to UNC.

At North Carolina, he played under the legendary Dean Smith, helping lead the Tar Heels to an NCAA title in 1993 over Michigan.

The Boston Celtics made Montross the ninth overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. After two seasons with the Celtics, Boston traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. Montross also had stints with the Nets, 76ers, Pistons and Raptors before retiring from basketball.

He served as lead analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons and worked for the Rams Club, UNC’s athletic booster club. Montross was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Carolina Athletics released a statement about his passing:

“Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill. “He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life. “We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable.”

Lawrence Township Schools also released a statement: