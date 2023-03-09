Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on drive-by shooting charge: report

Shawn Kemp played 14 total seasons in the NBA with the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trailblazers and Orlando Magic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TACOMA, Wash. (WKBN) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Washington state, ESPN reported.

According to the report, Kemp, 53, was booked into a Pierce County jail on Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired in an altercation that happened around 1:58 p.m. between drivers of two cars near a Tacoma mall.

“One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle,” the Tacoma Police Department said in a statement, as reported by ESPN.

No injuries were reported.

A gun was reportedly recovered, according to Tacoma police, and the investigation is ongoing. The motives behind the alleged shooting are still unclear, ESPN reported.

Kemp was charged with felony drive-by shooting.

The former forward, who was nicknamed “Reign Man,” played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a six-time All-Star. He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1997-2000 and also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trailblazers and Orlando Magic.