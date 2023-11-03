Former Northwestern football players allege culture of racism

EVANSTON, IL – OCTOBER 25: Running back Noah Herron #33 of Northwestern breaks away from a Wisconsin tackler on October 25, 2003 at Ryan Field at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 16-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/ Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Two former Northwestern University football players shared stories of the racism they allegedly experienced while at the school as they spoke on behalf of a group of more than 50 former athletes who allegedly experienced racism, sexualized hazing and abuse.

Noah Herron and Rico Lamitte both played for the university in the early 2000s, sharing their stories of what they said was a culture of systemic racism where players were threatened or coerced into conforming to the “Wildcat way,” which they said was code for whiteness.

Both athletes said the culture at Northwestern did not allow them to be proud of their identity and culture as Black men and told stories of how they were forced to change their appearance to conform, particularly their hair, while white athletes were allowed to have long hair without any repercussions.

“As a young Black man, I was proud of my braided hair; many of my teammates express themselves through their hair,” Herron said.

According to Herron, he and other Black players were ordered to cut their hair and threatened with punishments like lack of playing time if they refused.

Lamitte said he was also threatened with a lack of playing time as a freshman due to his hairstyle.

“If I did not cut it myself, the coaches would instruct upperclassmen to hold me down and shave it,” he said he was told.

Lamitte said he witnessed other players who did have their hair shaved off in front of their peers, including some who had years’ worth of dreadlocks or cornrows that were forcibly removed.

Lamitte also noted a watermelon-eating contest held at the team’s Camp Kenosha training, which he said was filled with racist jokes from coaches and players.

Black players also faced harsher punishments than white teammates, the players said. Herron recounted an incident known as the “Christmas massacre” that took place at the Alamo Bowl, where Black players were physically punished for an incident that included both Black and white players.

“The physical punishment so severe, one of my brothers, a grown man, defecated himself and needed to be carried off the field,” Herron said.

Lamitte and Herron said they came forward to demand accountability and change at Northwestern. The school has faced allegations of sexualized hazing and racial discrimination from athletes in several sports.

Former coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired from the football program after the hazing allegations came to light but has since sued the university for firing him.

Lawyers representing Herron, Lamitte and others said that while some cases may face statute of limitations challenges, other former players at the school more recently have cases that won’t face such limitations.