Frustration grows after Churchill Downs horse deaths

(NewsNation) — Frustration is growing among officials and fans after the deaths of 12 horses at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

One dozen horses have succumbed to racing-related injuries, and were ultimately euthanized in the past month.

Although this does sometimes happen during races, the 12 fatalities in one year have been staggering for officials.

“It’s been devastating, generally, honestly, and truly, for the executives at Churchill Downs,” Lisa Lazarus, CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, said. “It’s a tremendous responsibility to feel like you are in a position to potentially protect horses to avoid this sort of thing that we’ve been seeing lately, which has been incredibly tough.”

Additionally, the authority released a statement saying it is continuing to seek answers.

“We are working diligently with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to mitigate any additional risk,” HISA said in the statement.

Seven different horses died of racing-related injuries leading up to the May 6 Kentucky Derby. The early favorite to win the Derby, Forte, was scratched, but ultimately did not have to be euthanized.

HISA is holding an emergency summit on Tuesday with Churchill Downs, the Kentucky’s Racing Commission, and its veterinary teams to figure out what’s happening.

Track Superintendent Dennis Moore is also being sent there for a second independent analysis of the training and surfaces. Dr. Jennifer Durenberger, HISA’s equine safety and welfare director, will provide additional veterinary expertise and oversight of horses at the racetrack.

Racing is supposed to resume on Thursday at Churchill Downs. However, some organizations such as PETA have called for it to be halted until they know what exactly is going on with the horses and racetrack.

HISA officials said they will be issuing a report tomorrow with their recommendation.