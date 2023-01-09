Hamlin injury renews memory of teen killed in football game

Sports



(NewsNation) — The Damar Hamlin injury has renewed the debate over football safety.

One family has been tackling that issue for the past decade after losing their son. In 2008, high school sophomore Taylor Haugen took a brutal hit to his ribs on the field, causing his spleen to rupture. Despite hours of surgery, he bled to death internally.

Doctors told his parents that there was nothing they could do to save him.

Brian and Kathy Haugen, Taylor’s parents, found a way to honor his memory by starting The Taylor Haugen Foundation. It’s now the nation’s leading advocate of abdominal injury prevention.  

