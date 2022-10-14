(NewsNation) — The board of education in one Northwest Ohio city voted 5-0 Thursday on a proposal from Sebring High School to switch from an 11-man to an 8-man football team to enter the surrounding Northern 8 Football League for membership.

Having always struggled with low participation numbers and inexperience, Sebring’s head principal, Brian Clark, tells The Alliance Review his school doesn’t mind moving out of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, which they’ve participated in since 2017 — at least not for football.

“We wanted to be proactive, professional and a responsible member by making the decision at this time,” Clark said to the publication Thursday.

According to the local outlet, the school hadn’t had a winning season 30 years and was hoping for a chance with the addition of new head coach, Anthony Agresta, to try something different.

“When Anthony took over the program, there were only 10 players on the roster,” Clark said. “He went out and got some more kids to come out, increasing the roster to 18, but seven players had never played organized football.”

Clark and Sebring’s high schools are not alone. NorthPointe Christian in Grand Rapids Michigan was reportedly a perennial playoff team in 11-man before having to switch to 8-man football before the 2021 season.

Both Midwest high school sports teams are representative of a nationwide issue, as high school sports participation is down 4% since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, according to a September report from The National Federation Of State High School Associations (NFHS).

”As we see our kids returning to play, we’re looking at football numbers. They flux a little bit in terms of the type of program, but the kids are still engaged,” said National Federation of State High School Associates CEO Karissa Niehoff to NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Friday.

Education and ads about concussions and their role in brain injuries called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) are largely believed the be the reason behind the decline in participation.

”The symptoms present are depression, anxiety, ADHD, and schools and parents don’t realize that it could be because of repetitive hitting,” said Karen Zegel to NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Friday.

Zegal founded Patrick Risha CTE Awareness Foundation after her son, former college running back Patrick Risha, died by suicide and was found to have level two CTE in his autopsy.

Additionally, big names like Brett Favre have been urging parents to wait until their kids are 14 years of age to play tackle football.

”A lot of aspects to when it’s okay to start to tackle, and it’s not just, I think a, a calendar age. It’s much more so about the development player protection, coaching, education, and just knowing when each individual, young person’s ready,” Zegal said.

Yet concussion education efforts seem to be impacting the numbers of those x’s and o’s on the field.