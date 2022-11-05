Houston Astros win 2nd World Series title

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates the last out in the top of the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(NewsNation) — The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday night in Houston, securing their second championship in franchise history.

Astros’ left fielder Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Astros a lead they did not surrender for the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez threw six innings for Houston, allowing just two hits and one run against a potent Phillies lineup that struggled to get its bats going throughout the game.

Phillies’ sluggers Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos combined for zero hits the World Series ending loss. The Phillies set an all-time record for strike outs in a World Series, surpassing the record of 70 set by 2020 Rays and 2001 Diamondbacks.

The World Series win for Houston also marked the first championship win in the long career of manager Dusty Baker, who had yet to win a World Series in his 29-year career as a manager that began in 1993 with San Francisco.

Houston beat the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Phillies in the postseason this year on its way to a title.

The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017 and lost the World Series in 2019.