How are facilities preparing for a sudden cardiac emergency?

MIAMI (NewsNation) — Following news that Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is recovering after going into cardiac arrest Monday, experts are highlighting the increasing number of high-profile heart episodes in recent months and how facilities across the country are prepared to handle emergencies.

The universal nature of this situation is why it resonates with so many people; there’s a realization that it can happen to anyone’s child on a basketball court. That’s why YMCAs in South Florida always have an AED nearby for quick access in case of an emergency.

“At anytime can happen to anyone,” said Marshall St. Gerard, a father of four boys. “Think about that a lot.”

He finds comfort in knowing the YMCA is providing a sense of security for parents and caregivers with its preparedness.

“We got to be ready to move. we have to be ready for things that are unpredicted,” said YMCA Associate Vice President of Sports Grace Herba.

According to HeartSmart, Oregon, California, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, New York and Pennsylvania have AED laws requiring fitness facilities to have at least one life-saving defibrillator on site.

During this summer, YMCA staff had to utilize an AED, and thanks to their swift action, someone is still alive today.

“It was a reality check, like wow, this is why we train, this is why we have all these policies in place,” Herba said.

In March, the Access to AEDs Act, which has bipartisan support, was introduced to Congress. The legislation would give grants to elementary and secondary schools for access to defibrillators; the bill is still in its first stage.

Meanwhile, studies have shown basketball players have more heart issues than other student-athletes. A decade-long study by the National Library of Medicine found that sudden cardiac death was far more common for men’s basketball players than other sports.

“The rate of cardiac arrest in a young, seemingly healthy person is very low, it is about one and 100,000 or less,” said Dr. Christpher Kelly, chairman of cardiology at UNC REX Hospital. “When you apply that to a world population of a billion plus young people, that means it’s going to happen, and sometimes it’s going to happen in very prominent people, or in very dramatic ways.”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game last season and it was an even more rare incident.

Medical staff treated Bronny, whose name is LeBron James Jr., on-site at USC’s Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a family spokesman said in a statement. “LeBron and (his wife) Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”